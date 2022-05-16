Skip to main content
Luka Doncic, Drew Brees and Raccoons at a Baseball Game on Today’s SI Feed
Sean Payton to Join Fox Studio Show in 2022, per Report

Four months after stepping away from coaching, Sean Payton is ready to come back into the world of the NFL. This time, he’ll do it from a TV studio.

The former Saints coach will reportedly join the Fox broadcast team for the 2022 season, according to ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio. It’s believed that Payton will serve as a fill-in for Jimmie Johnson on Fox’s NFL Sunday crew on weeks when Johnson is out. Payton was also reportedly involved in talks to join Amazon’s NFL team.

Payton was linked to several coaching jobs this offseason, including the Dolphins and Cowboys. The 58-year-old spent 15 years at the helm in New Orleans, guiding the Saints to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

The Payton news comes one day after reports surfaced that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was leaving his role as analyst for NBC. Brees later refuted that claim, saying that his future plans were undecided and that he may even return to the playing field.

Drew Brees takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Chiefs and Steelers.
Saints Coach Says Team Hasn’t Discussed Return With Drew Brees

The former New Orleans quarterback caused a stir when he tweeted, “I may play football again.”

By Joseph Salvador
USMNT goalkeepers Matt Turner and Zack Steffen
U.S. Great Dempsey Suggests Loans for GKs Steffen, Turner

Zack Steffen is Man City’s backup, while Matt Turner is expected to be the same at Arsenal, putting the U.S. in a potential bind for the World Cup.

By Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice after the first period of a preseason game.
Golden Knights Fire Coach Peter DeBoer After Missing Playoffs

Vegas announced the news on Monday after falling short of expectations this season.

By Zach Koons
Marcus Smart playing with the Celtics.
Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 of ECF With Foot Sprain

He’s third on the team in scoring during the playoffs.

By Joseph Salvador
Russell Wilson does the Whip dance with Ciara at Kids' Choice Sports Awards IMAGE
Russell Wilson Tweets Support of Ciara After SI Swim Debut

Denver’s QB quarterback had a message for his wife after she was revealed as a cover model for the 2022 SI Swim Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Deshaun Watson at a press conference for the Browns.
Report: NFL Officials to Meet With Deshaun Watson This Week

Cleveland’s quarterback could still face discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York.
MLB Power Rankings: The Dodgers Are Finally Dethroned

For the first time all season, we have a new No. 1 team. Plus, two AL West teams enter the top five.

By Nick Selbe
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Hawks and the Clippers at State Farm Arena.
Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Retire With Steelers

He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.

By Joseph Salvador