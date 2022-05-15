Skip to main content
Drew Brees to Leave NBC After One Year, per Report

Drew Brees will not return to NBC after just one season as a studio analyst, according to a report from New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand.

Marchand reports that the decision between Brees and NBC appeared to be mutual, as Brees envisioned a role as a color commentator, while the network wanted him as an analyst for Football Night in America.

With Cris Collinsworth still working as the color commentator on Sunday Night Football with new full-time play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, there simply were not enough games available for Brees to call.

Marchand’s report also notes that the network once saw Brees as the heir apparent to Collinsworth as the color commentator for SNF, but it no longer sees him as a fit for the role after a subpar performance in the Bengals-Raiders playoff game last season.

With Brees now a media free agent, there’s potential that he could move to a rival network where he would have a better opportunity to settle into a role calling games. 

Fox inked Tom Brady to a deal last week as their top color commentator once he finishes playing. Could Brees occupy that role in the meantime as Brady prepares for another season with the Buccaneers?

While his future won’t be with NBC, it’s clear that Brees will have no shortage of options as he plans his next broadcasting move.

