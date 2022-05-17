Skip to main content
Colts Sign Running Back Phillip Lindsay to One-Year Deal

Running back Phillip Lindsay has agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts, his agent Mike McCartney announced. The details of the deal are unknown. 

Lindsay started his career with the Broncos in 2018 after he went undrafted that spring. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Denver before he signed with the Texans in 2020 as a free agent. He was released in November 2021 and was quickly claimed by the Dolphins off waivers. 

He rushed for over 1,000 yards in the first two seasons of his career but has since struggled to maintain a starting job. In his fourteen games for both Miami and Houston last season, he rushed for 249 yards and one touchdown on 88 carries. 

He’ll fight for touches behind the NFL’s reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, who finished 2021 with 1,811 yards on the ground to go along with 360 receiving yards. 

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, go to Horseshoe Huddle 

