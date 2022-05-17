Skip to main content
ESPN Announces Production on 30 for 30 About Ravens’ 2000–01 Season

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that the company began production on a 30 for 30 documentary focusing on the 2000–01 Ravens.

ESPN’s press release explained why this iconic team was chosen for the documentary, which is supposed to mimic the reality television HBO show “Hard Knocks.”

“No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens,” the press release said. “The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever.”

Details on the documentary’s release date have not been released.

The documentary, which has also yet to be titled, will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber, produced by Erik Powers and executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films.

The Ravens ended the 2000–01 season as Super Bowl XXXV champions, beating the Giants 34–7. It was the franchise’s first appearance in the postseason, let alone their first Super Bowl title. They reached the playoffs as a wild card team after finishing 12–4 and second in the AFC Central.

Baltimore’s defense that season set a league record for the fewest points allowed in a 16–game regular season with 10.3 points per game. There were four games that season in which the Ravens’ defense held their opponents from scoring. It is considered one of the best defenses in NFL history.

There was drama off the field before that season, too. Star linebacker Ray Lewis was arrested and charged with murder after a nightclub incident on Jan. 31, 2000, a year before the team’s Super Bowl win. The charges were later dropped in August after testified against his companions. He was sentenced with one year of probation and fined by the NFL.

ESPN has not released any specific details about what the documentary will cover, but it is expected the on and off the field drama will be included.

