XFL Announces ESPN, ABC Will Have Broadcasting Rights

The XFL announced an agreement on Tuesday that Walt Disney and ESPN will carry the league’s broadcast rights from 2023 to ’27.

All 43 games, that include regular-season matchups as well as two semifinal playoff games and a championship of each XFL season, will be aired and distributed across ABC, ESPN and FX.

In addition to serving as the league’s broadcast provider, the deal also includes game day content rights. The league, owned by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, plans to relaunch on Feb. 18, 2023, just days after Super Bowl LVII.

“This is … the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership with the league, building on my … successful relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said in a statement. “Through the combined power of Disney and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

Johnson purchased the XFL from WWE owner Vince McMahon for $15 million in 2020. McMahon restarted the XFL in 2000 in partnership with NBC to create more opportunities for spring football.

However, the organization’s operation ended after one season. When McMahon tried to relaunch in February 2020, it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the organization filed for bankruptcy in April 2020.

