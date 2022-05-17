Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
LeBron James, Josh Allen and Vince McMahon on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Josh Allen and Vince McMahon on Today's SI Feed

XFL Announces ESPN, ABC Will Have Broadcasting Rights

The XFL announced an agreement on Tuesday that Walt Disney and ESPN will carry the league’s broadcast rights from 2023 to ’27. 

All 43 games, that include regular-season matchups as well as two semifinal playoff games and a championship of each XFL season, will be aired and distributed across ABC, ESPN and FX.

In addition to serving as the league’s broadcast provider, the deal also includes game day content rights. The league, owned by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, plans to relaunch on Feb. 18, 2023, just days after Super Bowl LVII. 

“This is … the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership with the league, building on my … successful relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said in a statement. “Through the combined power of Disney and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Johnson purchased the XFL from WWE owner Vince McMahon for $15 million in 2020. McMahon restarted the XFL in 2000 in partnership with NBC to create more opportunities for spring football.

However, the organization’s operation ended after one season. When McMahon tried to relaunch in February 2020, it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the organization filed for bankruptcy in April 2020.

More football coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis (31) and Jonathan Ogden (75) in action against the Oakland Raiders during the 2000-01 AFC Championship game.
NFL

ESPN Producing 30 for 30 About Ravens’ 2000–01 Season

The team appeared in its first postseason in franchise history, and ended up winning the Super Bowl title in 2001.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher J.C. Mejia (36)
MLB

Brewers RP Mejia Suspended 80 Games for Positive PED Test

J.C. Mejia had made two appearances for Milwaukee this year after being acquired from Cleveland during the offseason.

By Associated Press
Nike soccer ball.
Play
High School

Report: California Sisters Become First HS Students to Sign Nike NIL Deal

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson have reportedly signed deals with the sports brand.

By Wilton Jackson
matt harvey
MLB

MLB Suspends Matt Harvey 60 Games for Violating Joint Drug Program

The suspension comes after Harvey testified in the Eric Kay trial that he supplied Tyler Skaggs with opioids while the two were teammates.

By Nick Selbe
Thurman Thomas surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the 1996 season finale against the Chiefs.
NFL

Thurman Thomas Foundation Raises Over $100k for Buffalo Victims

The Bills Hall of Famer, his wife and former teammates continue to bring in donations for the shooting victims’ families and community members.

By Madison Williams
LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Tweets Excitement for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Both teams will square off on Sept. 3 on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the logo on the court at Dean E. Smith Center.
College Basketball

Former UNC Basketball Star Ademola Okulaja Dies at 46

The forward played for the Tar Heels from 1995 to ’99, helping the team to two Final Four appearances.

By Madison Williams
Canada will face Iran in a pre-World Cup friendly
Soccer

Trudeau Criticizes Canada Soccer for Booking Iran in Friendly

An Iranian missile shot down a plane in Jan. 2020, causing dozens of Canadian casualties, and the prime minister says the match “wasn’t a very good idea.”

By Associated Press