Former Bears Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller Signs One-Year Deal With Ravens

The Ravens announced Tuesday they’ve signed former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal. 

Fuller, a Baltimore native, was selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2014 draft by the Bears, where he notched a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018. He was tied for most interceptions in 2018 at seven picks. 

He was released in March 2021 and signed with the Broncos where he tallied 51 tackles but no interceptions. Due to his struggles on the field, he only started in 10 of his 16 appearances and at one point only played four snaps over a three-week span.

He joins Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters as starters in the team’s secondary. Both cornerbacks are returning from season-ending injuries so the depth and experience Fuller, 30, is adding to Baltimore should be valuable.

The Ravens finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC North at 8–9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. 

