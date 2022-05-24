Indianapolis to Remain NFL Combine Host Through 2024

Despite increasing speculation that the NFL would move its annual scouting combine, the league announced Tuesday from its spring meeting that it will continue to host the event in Indianapolis through 2024.

The NFL had allowed other cities and franchises to place bids for the combine for the first time in league history this year. After considering the proposals, which were due in April of 2022, the league settled on keeping the preseason event in Indy for the next two years.

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events said in a statement. “Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

Indianapolis has played host to the NFL’s scouting combine since 1987, making this past March’s event the 35th year in a row the city held the preseason workouts. The Colts and franchise owner Jim Irsay have been champions of the combine throughout its history.

“Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I’m proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city,” Irsay said in a statement.

The 2023 NFL combine will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Monday, March 6. The 2024 event will take place from Tuesday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 4.

More NFL Coverage:

• Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report

• Andrew Whitworth Won’t Shut Door on Possible NFL Comeback

• Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report