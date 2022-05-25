Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Roger Goodell "Not Aware" of Owners Vote to Remove Daniel Snyder and Omar Khan Expected to Be Steelers' new GM
Roger Goodell "Not Aware" of Owners Vote to Remove Daniel Snyder and Omar Khan Expected to Be Steelers' new GM

Jordan Love Shares Reaction to Learning About Aaron Rodgers’s Contract Extension

As the next few months kick into full steam for the 2022 NFL season, Jordan Love will find himself in a familiar place as the Packers backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers.

Love, who is entering his third season, appeared in six games last season for Green Bay and started one game for the Packers when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19 or injuries. While the 23-year-old wants to be a starting quarterback one day, he knew when Green Bay signed Rodgers to a contract extension in March that he would remain as the backup signal caller.

“Super happy for Aaron [Rodgers]… The dude deserves it, obviously what he has done the last two years,” Love told reporters on Wednesday. “I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time, I was like ah, you know.”

Love was not shocked by Green Bay’s move to pay the league’s reigning MVP, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. As the offseason has become much clearer, much hasn’t changed for Love. Currently, however, Rodgers has not been in the team’s voluntary organized activities this week. Tom Clements, the Packers quarterbacks coach, told ESPN that Rodgers “doesn’t need reps at this time of the year” and that he will be ready when training camp starts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In Rodgers’s absence, Love is taking advantage of the opportunity. “… I’m competing trying to be that guy if he was here or he isn’t here,” Love said. “…He isn’t here right now, so, I am getting all of his one reps. … I look at it as I’m the guy right now.”

However, more than two weeks ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay desired a trade return for Love but did not receive any desirable trade offers for him as well as citing the “security” that Love brings to the team.

This season, Love enters the third of his four-year, $12 million contract. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

CeeDee Lamb, Kyle Pitts Among Top Breakout Candidates

These 10 players could reach an elite fantasy level.in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
January 4, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the field after an NFL game against Bills.
Play
NFL

Watson Plaintiff: ‘I’m Not a Sex Worker. I Am a Massage Therapist.’

The Browns quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny (96) makes the first score of the game with a field goal in the second quarter against Florida.
College Football

CBS Releases College Football TV Schedule

The primetime doubleheader scheduled for Oct. 8 could go to the most dramatic rivalry in college football right now.

By Joseph Salvador
Tom Brady reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh hole during The Match.
Extra Mustard

Video of Tom Brady’s ‘Hole in One’ Goes Viral

The Bucs quarterback caused quite a stir with his latest social media post.

By Zach Koons
kurt-angle-return-wwe.jpg
Wrestling

Former WWE Star Faces Recovery After Surgery to Replace Knees

Angle says he knows he has a “long road ahead” but he is willing to work very hard” to get back to where he was.

By Wilton Jackson
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
NBA

Alyson Furch Has Always Seen the Value of the Underdog

As the head of communications for Underdog Venture Team, the sports media and content strategist has made a career of shining a light on the ‘sixth man.’

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Ricky Williams speaks during the 2nd Annual Cars and Conversation.
NFL

Ricky Williams Changed His Name Over a Year Ago

The former star running back took his wife’s last name and explained why.

By Joseph Salvador
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) makes a save on a shot by Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period in Game 4.
Play
NHL

Watch: Oilers Goalie Lets in 132-Foot Goal During Game 4 vs. Flames

Mike Smith made a mistake in the third period that nearly cost Edmonton the win.

By Zach Koons