As the next few months kick into full steam for the 2022 NFL season, Jordan Love will find himself in a familiar place as the Packers backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers.

Love, who is entering his third season, appeared in six games last season for Green Bay and started one game for the Packers when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19 or injuries. While the 23-year-old wants to be a starting quarterback one day, he knew when Green Bay signed Rodgers to a contract extension in March that he would remain as the backup signal caller.

“Super happy for Aaron [Rodgers]… The dude deserves it, obviously what he has done the last two years,” Love told reporters on Wednesday. “I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time, I was like ah, you know.”

Love was not shocked by Green Bay’s move to pay the league’s reigning MVP, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. As the offseason has become much clearer, much hasn’t changed for Love. Currently, however, Rodgers has not been in the team’s voluntary organized activities this week. Tom Clements, the Packers quarterbacks coach, told ESPN that Rodgers “doesn’t need reps at this time of the year” and that he will be ready when training camp starts.

In Rodgers’s absence, Love is taking advantage of the opportunity. “… I’m competing trying to be that guy if he was here or he isn’t here,” Love said. “…He isn’t here right now, so, I am getting all of his one reps. … I look at it as I’m the guy right now.”

However, more than two weeks ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay desired a trade return for Love but did not receive any desirable trade offers for him as well as citing the “security” that Love brings to the team.

This season, Love enters the third of his four-year, $12 million contract.

