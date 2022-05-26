Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne allegedly walked off the practice field during OTA drills on Tuesday, per a report in The Athletic.

Per the report, Payne walked off the field in anger due to the lack of a new extension entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Payne initially participated in the practice on Tuesday, but the report indicated that he walked off the field and onto a patch of land that is typically used for injured players who are rehabbing. Payne is not dealing with any injuries.

Payne responded to the report on his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old Payne was selected by the Commanders in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, and set a career high in tackles (61) and quarterback hits (15) last season. While The Athletic reported last month that the Commanders were not planning to offer Payne an extension and were open to trading him, it appears that he is still seeking a new contract with the only team he’s played with for to date.

But Payne is not the only player that the Commanders have to worry about paying in the near future. Washington has already extended defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and also have to account for pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat who are due for significant raises off of their rookie contracts over the next few seasons.

Whether or not Payne remains a member of the Commanders heading into the fall will be a story to watch for the rest of the offseason.

