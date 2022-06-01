Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Dies at 38

Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, the team announced Wednesday. He was 38 years old. The cause of death is currently unknown.

News of Barber’s death was initially reported by Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys released a statement sending condolences to Barber’s friends and family.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the statement read. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A native of Plymouth, Minn., Barber was drafted in the fourth round of the 2005 draft by the Cowboys after a productive college career at Minnesota. He immediately became a key member of the Dallas offense, scoring a combined 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2007 after amassing 1,257 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns.

Trouble soon arrived for Barber following the end of his football career. He was detained by authorities in 2014 and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. In 2019, he was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after allegedly damaging two cars while running in Frisco.

Barber endeared himself to fans with his tough running style and consistent effort, frequently breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards. He finished his career with Bears in 2011, his final NFL season, before announcing his retirement in March 2012.