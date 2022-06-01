Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Dies at 38

Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, the team announced Wednesday. He was 38 years old. The cause of death is currently unknown.

News of Barber’s death was initially reported by Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys released a statement sending condolences to Barber’s friends and family.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the statement read. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A native of Plymouth, Minn., Barber was drafted in the fourth round of the 2005 draft by the Cowboys after a productive college career at Minnesota. He immediately became a key member of the Dallas offense, scoring a combined 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2007 after amassing 1,257 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns.

Trouble soon arrived for Barber following the end of his football career. He was detained by authorities in 2014 and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. In 2019, he was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after allegedly damaging two cars while running in Frisco.

Barber endeared himself to fans with his tough running style and consistent effort, frequently breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards. He finished his career with Bears in 2011, his final NFL season, before announcing his retirement in March 2012.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Play
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Trolls Tom Brady With Special Golf Ball for ‘The Match’

The two quarterbacks poked fun at each other with their golf ball selections.

By Madison Williams
Ukraine beats Scotland to advance in UEFA’s World Cup qualifying playoff
Soccer

Ukraine Harnesses Its Emotions to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

Ukraine wasn’t just a team boosted by inspiration. It was flat-out better than Scotland in every aspect, pulling to within one win of a remarkable World Cup berth.

By Andrew Gastelum
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Play
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes Shares Josh Allen’s ‘Biggest Fear’

The two quarterbacks are teammates instead of opponents for Wednesday’s “The Match” golf event.

By Madison Williams
former Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski
College Basketball

Coach K Explains How He’s Been Spending Time in Retirement

The legendary Duke coach tallied 1,202 career victories and 13 Final Four appearances—both records—before losing to rival North Carolina in early April.

By Associated Press
Empty seats at RingCentral Coliseum, the home of the Oakland Coliseum.
Play
MLB

Photo Of A’s Crowd Goes Viral After Announced Crowd Of 5,189

Oakland has struggled to attract fans all season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kansas’s Jalen Wilson shoots
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Lando Norris, Monaco 2022
Formula1

Norris Details Battle With Tonsillitis At F1 Spanish, Monaco GPs

The young McLaren driver detailed major symptoms that plagued him ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, including barely being able to drink due to throat pain.

By Madeline Coleman
Dustin Johnson
Golf

Johnson Loses Major Sponsorship Due To LIV Golf Decision

The two-time major champion made a decision that was “too compelling to pass up.”

By Wilton Jackson