Fred Jackson Hints That Ryan Fitzpatrick May Be Retiring

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson seemed to announce that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may be retiring from the league.

The two played together for the Bills from 2009 to ’12, so the two may have a close enough relationship for Jackson to find out about this news before everyone else. Jackson posted a text from Fitzpatrick that said: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams in his 17-year NFL career, but Buffalo was the only team he played with for more than two seasons. He consistently bounced around the league as a backup, but often found himself as his team’s starter before long.

He had his most success with Buffalo, playing in 55 games and throwing for 80 touchdowns and over 11,000 passing yards.

Last year, Washington signed Fitzpatrick to be their starting quarterback, but the veteran suffered a season-ending hip injury during Week 1. He is currently a free agent.

