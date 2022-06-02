Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed

Fred Jackson Hints That Ryan Fitzpatrick May Be Retiring

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson seemed to announce that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may be retiring from the league.

The two played together for the Bills from 2009 to ’12, so the two may have a close enough relationship for Jackson to find out about this news before everyone else. Jackson posted a text from Fitzpatrick that said: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams in his 17-year NFL career, but Buffalo was the only team he played with for more than two seasons. He consistently bounced around the league as a backup, but often found himself as his team’s starter before long. 

He had his most success with Buffalo, playing in 55 games and throwing for 80 touchdowns and over 11,000 passing yards.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last year, Washington signed Fitzpatrick to be their starting quarterback, but the veteran suffered a season-ending hip injury during Week 1. He is currently a free agent.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots during NBA basketball practice in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Warriors are scheduled to host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
Play
Betting

NBA Finals MVP Betting Primer

Steph Curry is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win his first Finals MVP. What’s the case for Curry and other stars to win the award?

By Kyle Wood
Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Masvidal Claims Innocence in Alleged Attack on Covington

Leading up to Friday's iKON FC 3, Masvidal shared his thoughts on a potential trial.

By Justin Barrasso
Darrelle Revis on the New York Jets.
NFL

Jets Adding Three Former Star Players To Team’s Ring Of Honor

Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson will all be honored in the fall.

By Daniel Chavkin
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Women's Tennis

Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Advances to Second French Open Final

The rising Polish star tied a mark set by Serena Williams following her win on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Arkansas Announces Contract Extension for Sam Pittman

The deal will tie Pittman to the Razorbacks through at least the 2026 season.

By Mike McDaniel
May 31, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Assessing the Impact of Limiting MLB Rosters to 13 Pitchers

This rule should boost offense and curb pitching dominance, though it’s unclear how much of a difference it will make.

By Emma Baccellieri
college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

Report: College Baseball Star Tommy White Enters Transfer Portal

The ACC Freshman of the Year will be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pauses on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. The Biden administration has determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Has Been Able to Write to WNBA Players While Detained

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February.

By Associated Press