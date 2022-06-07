49ers’ John Lynch Shares Why He Turned Down Amazon Offer

John Lynch, the 49ers general manager, envisioned San Francisco hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Instead, the 49ers surrendered a 17–7 fourth-quarter lead against the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams and suffered a 20–17 loss in the NFC Championship game.

However, after a disappointing end to the season, Amazon reportedly offered Lynch around $15 million to return to the broadcast booth, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. While Lynch was not sure what decision he would make initially, he chose to turn down Amazon’s deal because he felt that he had “unfinished business” with the franchise.

“I came here to achieve something, and that was to add at least one trophy to that trophy case that sits there in the lobby of 4949 (Marie P. DeBartolo Way), and we haven’t done it, yet,” Lynch said.

After addressing the team at the conclusion of the season, it was in that moment that Lynch knew he wanted to continue what he started and be there for the players who put their bodies on the line every game throughout the season.

“I looked at myself and said, ‘How do I sit up here and address these guys and talk about having the fortitude to fight through the pain of losing a game [NFC Championship] like this and then turn around and bolt on them?’ I couldn’t do it,” Lynch said. “I knew right then what I was going to do.”

Currently, Lynch has three years remaining on his contract extension that he signed in 2020 following San Francisco’s loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

