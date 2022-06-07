Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that star linebacker Darius Leonard will undergo back surgery Tuesday and will miss some training camp time. Leonard is expected to be back in time for the regular season.

“He is not going to need a second procedure on the ankle, but he is not here,” Reich said, per Olivia Ray of WISH-TV, a local television station. “Let’s get ahead of it, not let it progress further.”

Leonard had ankle surgery before last season but he played through consistent pain during the 2021 campaign. Although it hampered him, that didn’t stop him from once again proving he’s one of the premiere defensive players in the NFL.

The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year racked up 122 tackles, had four interceptions and led the NFL with eight forced fumbles. He was named first-team All Pro and was selected to his third Pro Bowl after another standout year.

The Colts finished 9–8 and made the wild card but lost to the Bills in their lone playoff game.

