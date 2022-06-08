Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield Excused From Attending Cleveland Browns Mini-Camp

Derek Carr Explains Thought Process Behind Contract Extension

After the Raiders’ first playoff game in five years last season, quarterback Derek Carr wanted to make sure that he wasn’t the only player to benefit contractually

Carr, along with Maxx Crosby and newly-signed Raider Davante Adams, admitted that the three of them made sure that players like Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller were given pay raises ahead of next season. The trio prompted discussions during contract talks to see if some of their money can go towards other players like Renfrow and Waller.

“All the momentum has been so positive here, hopefully those things take care of themselves,” Carr said, via The Athletic.

The three players therefore signed deals to keep the other players in mind. Renfrow was a Pro Bowl receiver last season, finishing with 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Waller, a Pro Bowler in 2020, missed a few games last season due to injuries, and the tight end still finished with 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In April, the eight-year quarterback signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension with the Raiders. Carr is set to earn $19.87 million in base salary in the 2022 season.

Adams’ contract is the highest among wide receivers in the NFL, as he will earn $141.25 million over five years, averaging $28.25 million a season.

Crosby signed a contract extension for four years, worth $94 million.

