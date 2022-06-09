Skip to main content
Walmart Heir Rob Walton Purchases the Denver Broncos For a Record $4.65 Billion
New Broncos Ownership Discusses Advisory Role With Peyton Manning, per Report

The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has reportedly been in conversation with Peyton Manning concerning an advisory role in the franchise that could potentially lead to him being part of the team’s ownership group, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer could also earn equity in the franchise. Prior to Walton-Penner reaching a purchase agreement to take majority ownership of the team late Tuesday night, all four bidders for the franchise reportedly reached out to the former NFL star to gauge his interest as an adviser or minority partner, according to Mike Killis of KUSA-TV in Denver.

However, it was not clear whether Manning was interested in the position. The former 14-time Pro Bowler played in Denver from 2012 through the ’15 season, ending his NFL career with a victory in Super Bowl 50. During his four seasons in Denver, Manning was also named MVP, the Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. During the Broncos’ 2021 campaign, Manning was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in October.

The team’s new owners purchased the franchise for a reported $4.65 billion, according to KUSA-TV. However, according to Denver president and CEO Joe Ellis, the sale of the team is still pending approval from the NFL’s financial committee and league ownership.

Walton is worth 70.5 billion per Forbes. His father, Sam, created the popular superstore chain. Denver’s previous owner, Pat Bowlen, died in 2019. Following Bowlen’s death, the Pat Bowlen Trust managed the ownership of the team until February when it announced the team would be put up for sale. 

Denver Broncos
