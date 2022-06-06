With the deadline for bids to become the next owner of the Broncos on Monday, all four bidders approached former quarterback Peyton Manning to gauge if he wants to join their group as an adviser or minority partner, according to Mike Killis of 9news, a local television station.

The four groups are led by Rob Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner, Josh Harris, Jose E. Feliciano and Mat Ishbia, per the report. It’s unclear if Manning is interested in any of their offers.

There is a chance that a new owner for the team will be selected within the next two weeks, but even then the decision would require approval from the other NFL owners. The Broncos had an estimated value of $3.75 billion according to Forbes last fall but the chosen offer could very well be over $4 billion, per the report.

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012 through the ‘15 season and capped off his career in Denver with a Super Bowl 50 win. While playing for the Broncos, he was named MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in October.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle