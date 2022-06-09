Skip to main content
Former Lions All-Pro Rocky Freitas Dies at 76

Former Lions and Buccaneers offensive tackle Rocky Freitas died at the age of 76 this week, according to KITV4. His cause of death is unknown.

The native Hawaiian played in the NFL from 1968–78, earning All-Pro honors in 1972 while playing for the Lions. He only played for the Buccaneers during the last season of his career.

Freitas attended Oregon State University to play football. He was selected in the third round of the 1967 NFL draft by the Steelers before signing with the Lions.

“All of us at Oregon State are saddened by the loss of former Beaver football player and NFL great Rockne Freitas,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said, via KITV4. “His many community and higher education contributions in Hawaii positively served countless young people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

After Freitas’s career in the NFL, he worked in education for various different Hawaiian organizations, such as the Ke Aliʻi Pauahi Foundation, Kamehameha Schools and GRG Enterprises.

Additionally, he worked as the chancellor for Hawaii Community College for six years. Then, he served as vice president for university relations for the University of Hawaii System. He even worked as an associate athletic director for the University of Hawaii Manoa. He earned a distinguished alumni reward from UH Manoa in 2017.

"The entire University of Hawaii ‘ohana is saddened by the passing of Rockne Freitas, who retired in 2015 following nearly 23 years of service in key UH leadership roles,” UH Manoa said in a statement. “Freitas was a pioneer in Native Hawaiian advancement in both higher education and professional sports.”

His son Makoa carried on the family football tradition when he was drafted by the Colts in the 2003 NFL draft. He played in the league for one season.

