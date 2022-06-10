Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul Makes Free-Agent Visit to Ravens, per Report

The Ravens could be on the verge of adding a two-time Super Bowl champion to their defensive line ahead of the start of training camp later next month.

Free-agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul traveled to Baltimore for a visit on Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Pierre-Paul, 33, recently underwent shoulder surgery in February to repair a nagging injury that limited him to 12 games in 2021, his fourth season with the Buccaneers.

Despite having played a vital role during his time in Tampa, Pierre-Paul, who finished last season with a career-low 2.5 sacks, has not received much attention this offseason likely due to his age and health. In Baltimore, however, the veteran could find a suitable role alongside Calais Campbell and a youthful pass-rushing corp. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

JPP has helped transform Tampa Bay’s defense since arriving to the club via trade in 2018. The former Giants star has recorded 33 sacks in 54 games with the Bucs over the last four years, and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod since 2012 (third overall) following a standout 2020 season.

Pierre-Paul recorded a team-best 9.5 sacks along with 55 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions during the 2020 campaign which saw Tampa finish 11–5. That same season, the Bucs finished ranked top five in sacks (48) and sixth in total defense and went on to defeat the Chiefs 31–9 in Super Bowl LV; JPP finished Tampa’s magical postseason run with two sacks, both of which came against Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Outback Bowl 2022 logo
College Football

Outback Bowl Officially Has New Name for First Time Since 1996

The college football bowl is now the “ReliaQuest Bowl.”

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III
NFL

Johnson III Tried Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. Back to Browns

The safety still doesn’t know where his former teammate plans to sign for next year.

By Madison Williams
Pierre Gasly, 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula1

Gasly to ‘Consider All Options’ After Perez’s Deal With Red Bull

The Frenchman’s contract is up after the 2023 season, and the question remains if he will go elsewhere after being in the Red Bull program for nearly a decade.

By Madeline Coleman
tony la russa
MLB

Muncy Homers After White Sox Intentionally Walk Turner With 1–2 Count

There are head-scratching decisions, and then there’s whatever Tony La Russa was thinking with this one.

By Nick Selbe
C.J. Carr
Play
College Football

Top QB Recruit Carr Picks Notre Dame with National Title in Mind

Michigan legacy opts for South Bend with plans to help attract the top class and chase a championship.

By John Garcia Jr.
The Arena Group logo.
Sports Illustrated

SI/The Arena Group Announces Chris Pirrone as SVP/GM of Sports

He comes to The Arena Group from USA Today Sports Media Group.

By Dan Lyons
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pete Carroll Names Current Leader in Seahawks QB Battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock remain the frontrunners to take over in Seattle.

By Jelani Scott
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Say Star Sylvia Fowles Is Out Indefinitely After Knee Injury

The seven-time WNBA All-Star suffered a cartilage injury to her right knee.

By Wilton Jackson