Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Tom Brady Responds to Rumors About Bruce Arians Relationship

After the Buccaneers fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams last postseason, rumors began to swirl about quarterback Tom Brady and his relationship with his head coach, Bruce Arians.

When the season concluded, both Brady and Arians took some time before both announced that they would be retiring.

Arians moved into a front-office role, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach in his stead.

Brady, after a little over a month, ended his retirement and announced that he would be returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd professional season.

When asked whether or not there was any truth to the soured relationship, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback responded emphatically on Thursday.

“Zero whatsoever,” Brady said.

“He and I have a great relationship and I think that’s part of the reason why I chose here was because of Bruce. He and I have been [in] incredible communication and he knows how I feel about him and that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me,” Brady added.

With Brady preparing for another season this week at the team’s mandatory minicamp, he will play for just his third different head coach in his time in the league. 

Brady is the longest-tenured NFL player, as he is the only player on an active roster from the 2000 draft.

