After the Chiefs and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill failed to agree to terms on a long-term contract extension following the season, Kansas City traded Hill to the Dolphins, where he received a record-breaking four-year, $120 million extension.

As Hill acclimates himself to his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he’s now made a bold claim as to who is the more accurate quarterback between the Dolphins quarterback and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“As far as accuracy wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said on his It Needed To Be Said podcast.

“I want [the ball] to be right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70, and the rest is history.”

To Hill’s credit, Tagovailoa has a comparable completion percentage to Mahomes over the course of his career, with both quarterbacks completing around 66% of their passes.

However, Tagovailoa has struggled to take care of the football during his tenure with the Dolphins thus far. Miami’s coaching staff under new head whistle Mike McDaniel is hoping that they can untap an unreached ceiling of Tagovailoa, while also enhancing the potential of the offense with new weapons like Hill.

Regardless of what happens on the field, the Dolphins offense on paper certainly looks more explosive with the addition of Hill, and should be one of the more interesting teams to watch heading into 2022.

