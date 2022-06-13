Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray Both Report to Their Respective Minicamps
Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray Both Report to Their Respective Minicamps

Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Carted Off Field With Apparent Leg Injury

Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field at the end of practice Monday after he sustained an apparent leg injury, according to multiple reporters in attendance. 

It’s unclear what the injury was or how it happened. But Cleveland suffered the injury on the very last play of practice, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Cleveland would be evaluated and added “he’s been doing a damn good job and hope it’s nothing serious.”

Cleveland was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida by Denver and has been working toward making the squad with an already-stout receiving corps. He’s never started a game in his first two NFL seasons and appeared in just seven games this past year.

He didn’t catch a single pass in 2021 and caught six during his rookie year.  

