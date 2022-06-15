Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton showed up to his Wednesday press conference wearing a T-shirt to make a point to his critics.

His shirt detailed words that have been used against him throughout his two-year career thus far. In big lettering, it reads “Big Bust,” referencing his selection at No. 11 in the 2020 NFL draft. Becton has played in just 15 games in two seasons.

Additionally, the shirt uses the words “fat, lazy, out of shape, bum, overweight, sucks, injury prone” in a circle around the main lettering.

“A lot of words I’ve been called my whole life, so I put it on a shirt,” Becton said.

But, Becton isn’t going to let the critics get the best of him. The 23-year-old was asked about why he thinks people have already begun to write him off as he enters his third NFL season this year.

“I don’t understand why, but it’s all good, though,” Becton said. “I’m going to make them eat their words.”

Becton missed nearly the entire 2021 season after he dislocated his kneecap in Week 1. He then underwent knee surgery.

He hasn’t made a full return to practice yet this offseason as he continues to watch his knee and his weight. At one point last year, Becton weighed around 400 pounds, causing concern for Jets coach Robert Saleh. His current weight is unknown, but Saleh and Becton sound positive about where he stands.

“His weight will fluctuate incredibly over the course of, like, three days,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “It's fascinating.”

Becton will compete against George Fant this offseason to earn the starting role, Saleh said. Fant also had an offseason knee surgery.

