Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Mekhi Becton’s Press Conference T-Shirt Goes Viral on Wednesday

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton showed up to his Wednesday press conference wearing a T-shirt to make a point to his critics.

His shirt detailed words that have been used against him throughout his two-year career thus far. In big lettering, it reads “Big Bust,” referencing his selection at No. 11 in the 2020 NFL draft. Becton has played in just 15 games in two seasons.

Additionally, the shirt uses the words “fat, lazy, out of shape, bum, overweight, sucks, injury prone” in a circle around the main lettering.

“A lot of words I’ve been called my whole life, so I put it on a shirt,” Becton said.

But, Becton isn’t going to let the critics get the best of him. The 23-year-old was asked about why he thinks people have already begun to write him off as he enters his third NFL season this year.

“I don’t understand why, but it’s all good, though,” Becton said. “I’m going to make them eat their words.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Becton missed nearly the entire 2021 season after he dislocated his kneecap in Week 1. He then underwent knee surgery.

He hasn’t made a full return to practice yet this offseason as he continues to watch his knee and his weight. At one point last year, Becton weighed around 400 pounds, causing concern for Jets coach Robert Saleh. His current weight is unknown, but Saleh and Becton sound positive about where he stands.

“His weight will fluctuate incredibly over the course of, like, three days,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “It's fascinating.”

Becton will compete against George Fant this offseason to earn the starting role, Saleh said. Fant also had an offseason knee surgery.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady during a press conference.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brady Jokes Donald Makes Him Regret Retirement Decision

He said his workout videos on Instagram make him re-think things.

By Joseph Salvador
Three baseballs.
Play
More Sports

Youth Baseball Coach Broke 72-Year-Old Umpire’s Jaw in Dispute

The umpire’s jaw was fractured in two places.

By Zach Koons
MetLife Stadium is expected to be one of the 2026 World Cup host sites
Soccer

The Cities Most Likely to Host 2026 World Cup Games

FIFA will determine on Thursday which locations will become hosts for the 2026 World Cup across North America.

By Associated Press
Lil'Jordan Humphrey catches a pass and runs up the field for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL

Patriots Signing Former Saints Wide Receiver to Deal, per Report

New England is adding another receiver to its depth chart.

By Daniel Chavkin
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92)
NFL

Marcus Davenport Had Part of Finger Amputated This Offseason

The defensive end’s left pinky injury dates back to his college days,

By Madison Williams
tom-brady
Play
NFL

Brady Says He Expects ‘A Lot of Growing Pains’ As Broadcaster

The Bucs signal caller knows that his first day on set will not be his “finest moment.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media.
Extra Mustard

Mike McCarthy Canceled Wednesday Practice for Team Bonding

The Cowboys traveled to a local TopGolf to compete against each other.

By Madison Williams
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) shake hands.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Jokes About What the Mannings Got Him After Retiring

The Buccaneers quarterback received a handwritten note and bottle of wine from Peyton, but Eli didn’t send anything like that.

By Madison Williams