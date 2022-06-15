Skip to main content
Myles Garrett Did Not Attend Tour of Hall of Fame, per Report

Before his professional career started, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he won’t step foot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame until the day he was inducted. It appears he has stayed true to that promise all these years later. 

Garrett did not join his team when they went on a tour for the Hall of Fame during mandatory minicamp Wednesday, according to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich. After the Browns held a quick practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Garrett would tour with the team. 

Garrett made his promise in 2017 ahead of his rookie year in Cleveland. He was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M and has since got off to quite a start for his career. He was named All-Pro in three of the last four seasons and is one of the premiere players for the Browns. 

“I’d like to be in it,” Garrett said of the Hall of Fame in 2017, per the Beacon Journal. “That’s going to take a lot of work. It’s kind of strange. I don’t want to see [the Hall]. I want to see it if I’m able to achieve my goal. It’s kind of like a test to me. You don’t deserve to go there unless you’re good enough to be in it. I want to see the greatness that’s come before me, but I also want to be a part of it.”

He appeared in all 17 games this past season for the Browns and registered 16 sacks in the process. It would be no surprise if one day he finds himself in Canton, Ohio, with a bronze bust if he keeps it up. 

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.

