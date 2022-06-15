Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow on Instagram
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Clarifies Comment About Baker Mayfield

When rumors surfaced that the Panthers were contemplating a potential trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield days before this year’s NFL draft, Robbie Anderson was not a fan.

In April, Anderson commented on an Instagram post, created by @panthers.way, saying “Nooooo” after a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated Carolina could potentially be a landing spot for Mayfield. The account @panthersnat1on then posted Anderson’s reply with the caption “Robby has ZERO chill” to which Anderson replied, “Facts.”

On Wednesday, Anderson clarified his previous comments toward Mayfield, saying his response was more about protecting his current quarterback, Sam Darnold, and being a “good teammate.”

“Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense,” Anderson said, per Pro Football Talk. “… That’s it. … I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him.”

Darnold, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 last season and remained out last season, has been back throwing passes in the team’s offseason training activities. However, the Panthers drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral after failing to acquire Deshaun Watson, who was traded by the Texans to the Browns.

While it is possible that Carolina could still land Mayfield, the Panthers have also not closed the door on Cam Newton and are open to bringing him back before the beginning of the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As the quarterback possibilities remain in Carolina, Anderson would not have anything bad to say if Mayfield joins the Panthers.

“It would be what it is, you know,” Anderson said.

