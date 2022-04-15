Panthers receiver Robby Anderson has caught passes from four different quarterbacks across two seasons in Carolina. And with the club reportedly in search of yet another passer this offseason, the wideout made it known he is not a fan of one of the possible targets.

Following a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport listing Carolina high on the list of potential landing spots for disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Anderson left comments on two Instagram posts acknowledging the news and his subsequent response.

On the first post, created by the account @panthers.way, Anderson commented “Nooooo” in response to the details of Rapoport’s report. The account @panthersnat1on then posted his reply with the caption “Robby has ZERO chill” to which Anderson replied, “Facts.”

Anderson’s replies, which can be viewed below, leave very little room for debate as to how he would feel if the Panthers swung a trade for the former No. 1 pick. To some, Mayfield would be an instant upgrade over current QBs Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, as well as the other passers Anderson has played alongside in Carolina (Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater). But, as of Friday, nothing appears imminent on the trade front.

And while Mayfield himself thinks he could be headed out west, Anderson clearly believes the Panthers would be much better served looking elsewhere for answers heading into the 2022 season.

More NFL Coverage: