Tom Brady is the ultimate pro and competitor. Whenever the Buccaneers quarterback does retire—a moment in time that no one knows at this point—the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be remembered as one of NFL’s greatest signal callers.

However, when Brady transitions to the broadcast booth after his playing days are done, he admits that it might take him some time to adjust to a “totally new career and new opportunity,” comparing the broadcast opportunity to an NFL team going on the road to prepare for a game.

“…I am going to work really hard to be as good as I possibly can be,” Brady told the Dan Patrick Show. “Knowing that the day I walk on the set for the first time won’t be my finest moment. There will be a lot of growing pains.”

In May, the 15-time Pro Bowler agreed to join Fox as the network’s lead NFL analyst following his retirement. Brady, who briefly retired in March after the ’21 season, re-joined Tampa Bay for a 23rd NFL season this fall.

Orr: Tom Brady Can Be a Great Broadcaster, but Only If He’s Honest

Brady’s longevity in the NFL has been taken to unparalleled levels. But on Wednesday, the Bucs signal caller told Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg that he did not think it would be “another five years.”

But, given Brady has given us a blueprint to what his NFL retirement saga will look like, one can never tell. At the age of 44, Brady threw for more than 5,300 yards last seasons while tossing 43 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

Depending on how Brady follows up the ‘21 campaign in the ‘22 season, it will be interesting to see how soon or how long the wait will be before one of the NFL's best takes his rightful place in the booth.

