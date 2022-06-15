Tom Brady will turn 45 years old on Aug. 3 and already has his post-retirement gig secured as a broadcaster with Fox. The only question left remaining about the Buccaneers signal-caller is how much football does he have left in him.

During a recent interview, Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg asked Brady how much longer the quarterback thinks he could play in the NFL if he wanted to and he responded with a smile.

“How long could I play? Hypothetically, because I love hypothetical questions, I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be another five years I’ll say that.”

Brady briefly retired this offseason, but he changed his mind after a couple of weeks. Although he’s committed to Tampa Bay for 2022, Brady suiting up long-term just doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards anymore. He said his kids are the main reason why he won’t be playing into his 50s.

“I just have too many other things that are happening,” he said. “My kids are probably the biggest one. They’re not getting any younger and I’ve gotta’ make sure I’m there for the moments that they need me there for.”

