Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Anheuser-Busch Won’t Renew Exclusive Deal for Super Bowl Ads, per Report

Since 1989, the only alcohol commercials viewers have seen during the Super Bowl have come from the beer industry titan Anheuser-Busch. Now, that’s about to change.

The company behind Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will not renew its exclusivity deal for Super Bowl LVII, according to Adweek, opening the door for rival brands to purchase valuable airspace during the big game.

Anheuser-Busch still plans to run ads during the Super Bowl, but will now have to vie with competitors. Spencer Gordon, the company’s vice president of consumer connections, explained the decision as part of a shift in strategy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The Super Bowl is a huge tentpole moment for consumers, but it doesn’t necessarily line up with the key moment of consumption for the beer industry,” Gordon said, per Adweek. “We are evolving our investments so that our brands reach the right consumers, at the right time, in the right place, with the right messages.”

The company has produced several iconic ads during the Super Bowl over the years, most notably ones featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. They’ve also pulled at heartstrings with an ad featuring a lost dog, and coined the national catch phrase “Whassup” to close out the ’90s.

Now, other alcohol companies will have their chance to create memorable ads for themselves. Super Bowl LVII is set to be played on Feb. 12, 2023.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
Play
NFL

Clowney Admits He’s in Cleveland Only Because of Watson

Two dozen active civil lawsuits have been filed against the QB, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media.
NBA

Adam Silver Will Miss Game 6 of NBA Finals

The NBA reportedly has a backup presenter for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy if the Warriors win Game 6.

By Joseph Salvador
baker mayfield
NFL

Browns OL Wishes Baker Mayfield Well Amid Uncertain Future

“I want to see him have success wherever he goes.”

By Nick Selbe
J.J. Redick and Grant Hill
Extra Mustard

Grant Hill Once Saved JJ Redick From a Humiliating (and Disgusting) Hazing Experience

You won’t believe what one of Redick’s teammates wanted to do to him after he showed up late to practice.

By Jimmy Traina
Patrick Mahomes puts his arm around Tyreek Hill after a Chiefs touchdown vs. Buffalo
Play
NFL

Patrick Mahomes ‘Surprised’ By Tyreek Hill’s Podcast Comments

The Dolphins wide receiver openly questioned the way Kansas City used him following the trade.

By Daniel Chavkin
The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada
Soccer

LIVE: FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Host Cities in North America

Where will the 2026 World Cup be taking place? Find out as FIFA picks the cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

By Avi Creditor
Jun 14, 2022; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears flag is seen during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Why Every Bears Player Is Wearing No. 41 at Practice Thursday

Chicago paid homage to one of the franchise’s greatest figures ahead of its final minicamp practice.

By Jelani Scott
A detailed view of the Browns Salute to Service logo on a goal post.
NFL

Browns’ New Hire Is Highest-Ranking Woman Among NFL Execs

She’ll manage day-to-day operations for the team and play a role in roster, player personnel and football ops decisions.

By Joseph Salvador