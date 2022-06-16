Since 1989, the only alcohol commercials viewers have seen during the Super Bowl have come from the beer industry titan Anheuser-Busch. Now, that’s about to change.

The company behind Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will not renew its exclusivity deal for Super Bowl LVII, according to Adweek, opening the door for rival brands to purchase valuable airspace during the big game.

Anheuser-Busch still plans to run ads during the Super Bowl, but will now have to vie with competitors. Spencer Gordon, the company’s vice president of consumer connections, explained the decision as part of a shift in strategy.

“The Super Bowl is a huge tentpole moment for consumers, but it doesn’t necessarily line up with the key moment of consumption for the beer industry,” Gordon said, per Adweek. “We are evolving our investments so that our brands reach the right consumers, at the right time, in the right place, with the right messages.”

The company has produced several iconic ads during the Super Bowl over the years, most notably ones featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. They’ve also pulled at heartstrings with an ad featuring a lost dog, and coined the national catch phrase “Whassup” to close out the ’90s.

Now, other alcohol companies will have their chance to create memorable ads for themselves. Super Bowl LVII is set to be played on Feb. 12, 2023.

