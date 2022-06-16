Skip to main content
NFL

Browns’ New Hire Is Highest-Ranking Woman Among NFL Executives

Catherine Raiche made history Thursday when the Browns announced they hired her as the team’s assistant general manager and vice president of football operations among other moves. She is now the the highest-ranking woman among NFL executives, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

“We’re excited to welcome the newest members of our football operations staff and looking forward to others within our organization receiving expanded roles and additional responsibility,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in the release. “We have a number of talented people from various backgrounds that will maximize our efforts to create sustained success. We look forward to these staffing changes reinforcing the diverse, multi-disciplinary and collaborative work environment we strive to create.”

Raiche was hired from the Eagles where she “oversaw all areas of football ops and player personnel.” In her new role, she will manage day-to-day operations for the team and play a role in roster, player personnel and football ops decisions. 

She is originally from Quebec where she practiced law but joined the CFL in 2015 as an intern for the Montreal Alouettes. She was promoted to assistant general manager in 2017, becoming the first and only female assistant general manager in the CFL at the time. She joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2018 before taking a job at the XFL front office in 2019.

