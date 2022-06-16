The Eagles unveiled a new logo font on Thursday, replacing their previous logo with a more straightforward and bold font.

The now old logo said “Eagles” in an arch shape, with sharp edges coming off of the “E” and “S.” The wordmark also looked 3D. Now, the logo is written straight, with those sharp edges now inwards on just the two “Es.” The font is still in white. It’s a more modern approach to the name.

Additionally, the organization is keeping the classic eagle logo above the word. So, all that’s changed, really, is the font. Here’s what the two wordmarks look like.

In the team’s press release, the new wordmark was called “new” and “refreshed.”

According to The Athletic, the new logo will not appear on the jerseys until 2024 at the earliest. The eagle head will remain the main logo shown on uniforms.

Fans were generally not happy with the minimalistic new logo. Change is difficult for sports fans, but especially when the logo is so dramatically different than what it previously was.

Here’s a summary of the Twitter response regarding the Eagles’ new logo.

