Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Draws NFL Fine for Practice Violation

For the second consecutive season, the Cowboys are facing discipline from the NFL for infractions taking place at Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The league has fined coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and has removed a 2023 OTA practice from the team after deeming a practice session “too physical”, according to a report from The Athletic.

Fines for the level of physicality early in a team’s offseason program are common across the NFL. The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and former coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000 last offseason for defying contact rules. 

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Earlier this month, the Bears were forced to cancel a practice after violating non-contact rules during practices in May.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement does not allow live contact until training camp late in the summer. Teams are not currently permitted to have live contact practices during OTAs.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country. 

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) looks on from the dugout.
MLB

Report: Cardinals to Add Yadier Molina to Injured List

The veteran catcher will be placed on 10-day IL, and it is unclear when he is expected to return.

By Madison Williams
Taysom Hill drops back to throw a pass.
NFL

Dennis Allen Lays Out Vision for Taysom Hill’s Role in 2022

The new Saints coach envisions Hill as a “multiple position” player for the New Orleans offense.

By Mike McDaniel
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass.
Extra Mustard

Zach Wilson Does Halfhearted Wave at Yankees Game

The Jets quarterback didn’t look thrilled as the wave passed through the crowd.

By Madison Williams
Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks the shot of Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop during a game.
NBA

Celtics Center Robert Williams Available for Game 6

Boston’s defensive anchor will play on Thursday night as the Celtics look to keep their title hopes alive.

By Mike McDaniel
Phil Mickelson looks on from the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Golf Twitter Reacts to Phil Mickelson’s Rough Opening Round

The seven-time major winner opened with a  seven over round, making it seem unlikely that he will make the weekend cut.

By Madison Williams
world cup
Soccer

Soccer World Reacts to D.C. Missing Out on 2026 World Cup

The nation’s capitol will not be hosting games for soccer’s biggest event.

By Nick Selbe
Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Malzahn Says Kick Six Is the Best College Football Play He’s Ever Seen

The former Auburn coach had perhaps the best response to a question posed on social media Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo
NFL

Look: The Eagles Unveiled A New Wordmark Logo

Fans were generally not pleased with the new minimalistic logo.

By Madison Williams