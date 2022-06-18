Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Browns Willing to Pay Half of Baker Mayfield’s Salary for Trade, per Sources

Baker Mayfield’s future remains in limbo as the quarterback waits to see which team will trade for him this season. The Panthers have consistently been viewed as the favorite, but Carolina and the Browns haven’t been able to agree on a deal yet.

The biggest obstacle between the two teams seems to be Mayfield’s contract. While appearing in the Rich Eisen Show, SI’s Albert Breer said that Cleveland is willing to pay around half of Mayfield’s salary to ease any deal.

“Cleveland’s been willing to take on a fair amount of Baker’s salary, like $9, $10 million,” he said. “For people out there who think that Cleveland’s holding on to Baker as Deshaun insurance, they wouldn’t be offering to take on a pretty significant portion of the guy’s salary if they were looking to hold him until there’s more clarity in the Deshaun Watson case.”

However, Breer said the Panthers would only do a Mayfield trade if it’s a “bargain” salary-wise, meaning they only pay around $5 million total.

“If there was a good deal out for Baker Mayfield for the Panthers, he might already be a Panther,” he said. “If they were in a position where they only had to pay him $4 or $5 million, then I think there is a decent chance that Baker Mayfield would be in Carolina now and Cleveland would have a draft pick for him.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Mayfield is set to earn $18.86 million after Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option last year. However, Carolina is already paying Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option of $18.85 million and doesn’t want to add significantly more money at the quarterback position.

Additionally, the Panthers are happy with Matt Corral’s presence on the roster as their third-round pick this season, and are comfortable with a Corral-Darnold quarterback competition or a three-man race if they can add Mayfield.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest. 

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility.
NFL

Ravens Coach: Jackson a ’Master’ of Handling Distractions

Baltimore QB coach James Urban is confident that the former MVP is wholly focused on his on-field performance.

By Zach Koons
Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts to a point during her match at French Open 2022.
Play
Tennis

Report: Naomi Osaka Will Not Play in Wimbledon

The four-time Grand Slam champion previously said the grass court major would be “like an exhibition” since no ranking points will be rewarded.

By Madison Williams
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a three run home run during the first inning of a game against the Marlins.
MLB

Mets SS Francisco Lindor Homers in Mother’s First Game in NYC

With his biggest fan in the stands, he put on a show.

By Zach Koons
d'lo-brown
Wrestling

D’Lo Brown Coaching Talent to Stardom in Impact’s ‘Slammiversary’

The former longtime pro wrestler is embracing his behind-the-scenes role for Impact Wrestling ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) argues with umpire Dan Iassogna (58) during the tenth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.
MLB

Nats Manager Tossed After Controversial Call Gives Phillies Winning Run

A questionable interference call in the 10th inning gave Philadelphia a much-needed insurance run in its 8–7 win.

By Mike McDaniel
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with head coach Steve Kerr after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kerr After Warriors Return Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Lie, I’m Hungover’

Golden State’s coach didn’t hide how he felt the morning after his team clinched their fourth championship with him at the helm.

By Mike McDaniel
Four Washington Commanders helmets on a football field.
NFL

Rep. Maloney Responds to Snyder Declining Hearing Invitation

The hearing surrounding the investigation into the Commanders’ workplace culture is expected to proceed on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Barack Obama speaks at a press conference welcoming the 2016 Golden State Warriors to the White House.
Play
NBA

Curry Reveals He Got Call From Obama After NBA Championship

The former President and the Warriors point guard have had a good relationship over the years.

By Daniel Chavkin