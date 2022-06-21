Skip to main content
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Fox Analyst Greg Olsen Addresses Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Future

During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Fox analyst and former tight end Greg Olsen addressed Tom Brady’s broadcasting future with the company. Once the Buccaneers quarterback decides to call it a career, he will take Olsen’s job as Fox’s No. 1 football analyst.

“I have all the respect in the world for Tom,” Olsen said. “I get it. If you have a chance to get Tom Brady, you’d be silly not to. I have no hard feelings or animosity towards Tom. If he retires after this year and comes into the booth, that’s the way it goes.” 

Olsen said that he has exchanged texts with Brady and added, “I hope Tom plays another five years.” Olsen has been put in a peculiar spot because Fox agreed to a deal with Brady in May. After he changed his mind on retirement, Brady made a move to secure his post-playing career and now all Olsen can do is wait. 

Unfortunately for him, Brady already told Sports Illustrated he’s not going to play for much longer. 

“How long could I play? Hypothetically, because I love hypothetical questions, I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing,” Brady told Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg. “I don’t think it’s gonna be another five years I’ll say that.”

Olsen spent his first year as a full-time commentator in 2021 and may just get 2022 as the No. 1 guy in the booth for Fox. Needless to say, he’ll be rooting for Brady on the field. 

“I don’t think Tom’s career’s over until he gets 10 Super Bowls,” Olsen said. “I think anything less than that would be selling himself short. So if I was him, I’d go for 10 and I’ll hold the seat warm until he gets there.”

