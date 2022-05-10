Skip to main content
Tom Brady's Social Team is Doing a Fantastic Job
Tom Brady Agrees to Broadcasting Role With Fox After NFL Career

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox as the network’s lead NFL analyst following his retirement, Fox announced Tuesday morning.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Brady confirmed the news shortly after the announcement, making clear that his immediate focus remains on the field as the quarterback of the Buccaneers.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brady, who briefly retired following the 2021 season, announced his return to Tampa in March. He will enter his 23rd NFL season this fall.

At the age of 44, Brady proved to still be one of the top quarterbacks in the league last year. He threw for a career-high 5,316 yards, adding 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he put himself in the MVP conversation before losing out to Aaron Rodgers. 

After winning the Super Bowl following the 2020 season, Tampa went 13–4 in 2021 on its way to an NFC South division crown. The Buccaneers lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Rams.

