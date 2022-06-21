Skip to main content
Kansas City Mayor Says Arrowhead Stadium Will Get $50 Million in Improvements

Kansas City was revealed to be one of the 11 host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, and now it appears the venue will be getting some major renovations. KCUR reporter Celisa Calacal tweeted immediately after the announcement asking for transparency regarding how the World Cup will cost residents financially, and she got an unlikely response. 

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas saw the tweet and answered Friday with a rough estimate. 

“Only actual cost right now is $50M of improvements to Arrowhead Stadium,” he said in a tweet. “Look for an ask to the state on that in addition to private fundraising to fund that step. That is unless the future of the stadiums chat progresses further.”

Lucas was referring to the status of the stadium. The lease for Arrowhead runs out in 2031, and in March team president Mark Donovan said the franchise has considered new stadium options in the state of Kansas. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of either renovating Arrowhead or even building a new stadium on site.

Regardless, Kansas City will be home to one of the most spectacular sports competitions in the world in 2026

