Report: Former Ravens DT Tony Siragusa Dies at 55

Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died on Wednesday at the age of 55, TMZ reports.

Siragusa’s former Ravens teammate Jamal Lewis confirmed the news.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” Lewis told TMZ

The NFL also confirmed the news on social media.

Additionally, the Ravens released a statement mourning the loss.

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community.”

Siragusa, also known by his nickname of “Goose,” went to the University of Pittsburgh and spent twelve years as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He spent his first seven with the Colts as an undrafted free agent and his last five with Baltimore. In 169 games, Siragusa 564 tackles and 22 sacks with a career-high 88 tackles and five sacks in Indianapolis in 1994.

He is most known for being a key piece of the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl defense that allowed 20 or more points only three times in 20 games, and held opponents to 23 total points in four playoff games.

After retiring, Siragusa was an in-game analyst for Fox NFL games from 2003 to ’15, most of the time being paired with Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston during games.