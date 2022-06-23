In response to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing for the Commanders organization and owner Dan Snyder, head coach Ron Rivera released a statement outlining his time with the team.

“With all due respect to the proceedings, I want to clarify a few things. When Dan and Tanya Snyder were in the process of hiring me they asked me to do two things. WIN! And help us change our Culture,” Rivera said. “So to be clear, on January 2, 2020, the day I was hired, we started putting into place tangible protocols in our efforts to correct any inappropriate workplace issues and improve our workplace environment.”

Rivera also explained the team’s process in hiring Jason Wright as president of the organization, which Rivera contributed to in his first season.

“The Snyders were very deliberate in finding the best person to run the business side, and I was consulted throughout the process,” Rivera said. “We agreed that Jason Wright was the best person, not because he checked off a box as a minority, but because of his experience as an NFL player, his education and work experience as a partner with McKinsey and Co. Jason has been nothing but exceptional in hiring a talented and diverse group of people to run the business side.”

One of Rivera’s first pieces of business as head coach was to improve the team’s workplace culture, which included an investigation led by Beth Wilkinson into culture. Wilkinson’s report has been a major subject for the committee as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he will not turn it over.

“Throughout the fall of 2020 the organization saw many new standards put in place and protocols for employees to voice and address any issues, as well as putting an NFC East Division winning football team on the field. When the Wilkinson report was completed in the Spring of 2021 on behalf of the NFL, our organization had already put into place or was in the process of implementing the suggestions mentioned in the report.

Finally, Rivera acknowledged that the majority of the accusations against Snyder and the Washington organization occurred before he was hired.

“These investigations into inappropriate workplace issues pre-dates my employment,” he said. “I can not change the past, but I would hope our fans, the NFL and Congress can see that we are doing everything in our power to never repeat those workplace issues. And know that our employees are respected, valued and can be heard.”

While Goodell testified at the hearing, Snyder wasn’t present, and Congress announced Wednesday it would issue a subpoena to the Commanders owner to compel him to testify.

