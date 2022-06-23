Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Ron Rivera Releases Statement Defending Commanders After Goodell’s Congressional Hearing

In response to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing for the Commanders organization and owner Dan Snyder, head coach Ron Rivera released a statement outlining his time with the team.

“With all due respect to the proceedings, I want to clarify a few things. When Dan and Tanya Snyder were in the process of hiring me they asked me to do two things. WIN! And help us change our Culture,” Rivera said. “So to be clear, on January 2, 2020, the day I was hired, we started putting into place tangible protocols in our efforts to correct any inappropriate workplace issues and improve our workplace environment.”

Rivera also explained the team’s process in hiring Jason Wright as president of the organization, which Rivera contributed to in his first season.

“The Snyders were very deliberate in finding the best person to run the business side, and I was consulted throughout the process,” Rivera said. “We agreed that Jason Wright was the best person, not because he checked off a box as a minority, but because of his experience as an NFL player, his education and work experience as a partner with McKinsey and Co. Jason has been nothing but exceptional in hiring a talented and diverse group of people to run the business side.”

One of Rivera’s first pieces of business as head coach was to improve the team’s workplace culture, which included an investigation led by Beth Wilkinson into culture. Wilkinson’s report has been a major subject for the committee as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he will not turn it over.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Throughout the fall of 2020 the organization saw many new standards put in place and protocols for employees to voice and address any issues, as well as putting an NFC East Division winning football team on the field. When the Wilkinson report was completed in the Spring of 2021 on behalf of the NFL, our organization had already put into place or was in the process of implementing the suggestions mentioned in the report.

Finally, Rivera acknowledged that the majority of the accusations against Snyder and the Washington organization occurred before he was hired.

“These investigations into inappropriate workplace issues pre-dates my employment,” he said. “I can not change the past, but I would hope our fans, the NFL and Congress can see that we are doing everything in our power to never repeat those workplace issues. And know that our employees are respected, valued and can be heard.”

While Goodell testified at the hearing, Snyder wasn’t present, and Congress announced Wednesday it would issue a subpoena to the Commanders owner to compel him to testify.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dan marino
NFL

Dan Marino Reacts to Death of Longtime Friend Tony Siragusa

Marino wrote that Siragusa, who also played collegiately at Pittsburgh, had “a heart of gold.”

By Nick Selbe
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3)
NBA

Report: Blazers Want to Acquire Raptors’ Anunoby for First-Rounder

Portland is reportedly interested in trading the No. 7 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to the Raptors for their young forward.

By Madison Williams
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) in 2020.
NBA

Vince Carter’s Home Burglarized on Father’s Day, per Report

The former Hawks star’s wife and children were home at the time of the incident.

By Madison Williams
jeter downs
MLB

Derek Jeter Tweets at Red Sox Rookie Jeter Downs Before MLB Debut

The young Boston shortstop was named after the former Yankees captain.

By Nick Selbe
Browns quarterback looks at the Cleveland sidelines and waits for a play call.
NFL

Seahawks Still Have ‘High-Level’ Interest in Mayfield, per Report

Seattle could still look to acquire the Cleveland quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Toto Wolff (AUT, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), Christian Horner (GBR, Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Formula1

Horner: Wolff Brought ‘Element of Theater’ in F1 Team Boss Meeting

The regular meeting, which was filmed by Netflix, became heated as they discussed porpoising in wake of the FIA technical directive.

By Madeline Coleman
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith (11) completes a catch in 2018.
Extra Mustard

Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Rips Concept of ‘Rookie Dinners’

Jets rookie Garrett Wilson recently brought the topic to the forefront after learning he’s expected to pay for a $75,000 dinner.

By Madison Williams
mike-tomlin-steelers
Play
Extra Mustard

Tomlin Reveals What Happened on Infamous Kickoff Return ‘Trip’

The Steelers coach didn’t realize he was in Jacoby Jones’s path until he saw himself on the Jumbotron.

By Wilton Jackson