Roger Goodell Appears Before Congress, Testifies About Washington Commanders Workplace
Roger Goodell Appears Before Congress, Testifies About Washington Commanders Workplace

Congress Announces Intent to Issue Subpoena for Dan Snyder

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced Wednesday morning that she will issue a subpoena for Commanders team owner Dan Snyder for a deposition. 

“Mr. Snyder’s refusal to testify sends a clear signal that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean to the American public. If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so,” Maloney said during Wednesday’s hearing. “The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.” 

The committee had requested that Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testify on Wednesday in front of the committee concerning the investigation into the Commanders. Snyder declined but Goodell did attend. He reiterated that the league will not release a written report based on the investigation into the alleged toxic workplace culture within the Commanders franchise led by Beth Wilkinson.

“Encouraging employees to come forward and share their experiences, which were frequently painful and emotional was essential to identifying both the organization’s failures and how to fix them. To encourage this participation, Ms. Wilkinson promised confidentiality to any current or former employee,” Goodell said in his prepared remarks, as shared by A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The committee’s months-long probe that began in October 2021 is looking into the franchise’s workplace culture, how the league handled misconduct reports, “the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces,” according to the committee’s press release from earlier this month.

The league has shared documents with the committee, such as a Common Interest Agreement between the NFL and Washington and an engagement letter between Wilkinson’s firm and the franchise. Here is a summary of what was found in the documents.

Additionally, the committee penned an explosive letter to the Federal Trade Commission, asserting that the Commanders and Snyder “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League.” Here is more on the letter and evidence from the committee

In July 2021, Snyder agreed to temporarily cede control of the team to his wife, Tanya, in wake of widespread controversy surrounding the franchise. The announcement came after the league partially released its findings from a workplace misconduct probe, levying a $10 million fine against the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

