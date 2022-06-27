Skip to main content
Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Responds to Warren Sapp’s ‘Disaster’ Workout Claim

Colin Kaepernick’s agent disputed recent claims made by Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Snap that the quarterback’s workout with the Raiders was “a disaster.”

Jeff Nalley, the agent of the 34-year-old signal-caller who’s attempting an NFL comeback, wrote in a text message to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk that he and his client received overwhelmingly positive feedback from Las Vegas after the workout in late May. He claimed that Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler complimented Kapernick’s level of fitness, as well as his arm, and encouraged any other teams to call him if they wanted to ask about the workout.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Nalley’s staunch defense of his client comes after Sapp explained that he heard Kaepernick’s workout went terribly during an interview with Vlad TV last week.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said. “I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever.”

“I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right,” he continued. “I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and it ain’t like they can stop you.”

Sapp did not reveal where he got the information from and neglected to provide any further details to support his claim.

A May 26 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Kaepernick “impressed” the Raiders and that the door for him to join the team remained open. However, the 34-year-old remains unsigned as of late June.

Kaepernick last played with the 49ers in 2016 was released at the end of that season. Prior to this year’s workout with the Raiders, he hadn’t tried out for a team since 2017, when he threw for the Seahawks. 

