The Panthers announced that former linebacker Luke Kuechly is joining the team’s broadcasting team and will call seven games this season. Kuechly is one of the best players in Carolina history and abruptly retired after the 2019 season at just 28 years old.

“I think it could be a lot of fun,” Kuechly said in the release. “I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Kuechly will be in the booth for Week 1 against the Browns, Week 4 against the Cardinals, Week 5 against the 49ers, Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Week 12 against the Broncos, and Week 15 against the Steelers. His one away game will be in Week 9 against the Bengals. The former No. 9 pick in the 2012 draft is originally from Cincinnati.

During his eight-year career with the Panthers, Kuechly was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pro seven times. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowls and led the NFL in tackles twice.

More NFL Coverage:

• Chase Young May Begin 2022 Season on IR, per Report

• Tomlin: Replacing Roethlisberger Is ‘Scary but Exciting’

• Kittle Shares How 49ers Should Have Handled Deebo Situation

• All Panthers: All 53: OT Cameron Erving Profile + Expected Role

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers