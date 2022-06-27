Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Lands Broadcasting Gig

The Panthers announced that former linebacker Luke Kuechly is joining the team’s broadcasting team and will call seven games this season. Kuechly is one of the best players in Carolina history and abruptly retired after the 2019 season at just 28 years old. 

“I think it could be a lot of fun,” Kuechly said in the release. “I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Kuechly will be in the booth for Week 1 against the Browns, Week 4 against the Cardinals, Week 5 against the 49ers, Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Week 12 against the Broncos, and Week 15 against the Steelers. His one away game will be in Week 9 against the Bengals. The former No. 9 pick in the 2012 draft is originally from Cincinnati. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

During his eight-year career with the Panthers, Kuechly was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pro seven times. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowls and led the NFL in tackles twice. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Chase Young May Begin 2022 Season on IR, per Report
• Tomlin: Replacing Roethlisberger Is ‘Scary but Exciting’
• Kittle Shares How 49ers Should Have Handled Deebo Situation
• All Panthers: All 53: OT Cameron Erving Profile + Expected Role

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers 

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 8, 2020; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates match point during her match against Nadia Podoroska (ARG) on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros.
Tennis

Who Are the Favorites at Wimbledon?

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the third major of the year.

By Jon Wertheim
Bryce Harper walks off the field vs. San Diego after getting hit in the thumb by a pitch.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Notebook: Bryce Harper Out, Yankees and Astros on Collision Course

Harper’s injury hurts Phillies’ chances and sends fantasy managers in search of help.

By Jennifer Piacenti
kyrie irving (2)
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Asked Whether He Still Wants to Play for the Nets

Irving’s future with Brooklyn remains cloudy, so one reporter decided to ask the All-Star point guard about his plans.

By Nick Selbe
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game.
NFL

Kaepernick’s Agent Disputes Warren Sapp’s ‘Disaster’ Workout Claim

Sapp recently said the 34-year-old QB turned in “one of the worst workouts ever” when he threw for the Raiders in late May.

By Zach Koons
Overhead view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a game.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Accuser Files Lawsuit Against Texans

The team reportedly provided facilities and nondisclosure agreements for Watson’s massage therapy sessions.

By Zach Koons
Michael Thomas before a game for the Saints.
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas

With more options in the Saints passing game and no Drew Brees, it’s hard to imagine Thomas will ever match his 2019 success.

By Michael Fabiano
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) warms up prior to a game against the Broncos.
NFL

Julian Edelman Names His Top Three Receivers in the NFL

He couldn’t keep his list to three so he added one more star wideout.

By Joseph Salvador
kyrie irving (1)
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Rumored to Have One Preferred Destination, per Report

Irving has zeroed in on one team he wants to play for next, but Brooklyn might not be interested in making that happen.

By Nick Selbe