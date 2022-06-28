Skip to main content
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Intrigued by Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield Addresses Prospect of Returning to Browns

While at a youth football camp in Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield was asked if he could ever play for the Browns again. Although he’s still signed to the team, both sides agreed that he will be traded after the team signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million in March. 

Watson is being investigated by the NFL for breaking the league’s personal conduct policy and will likely face a significant suspension. The quarterback has settled 20 of the 24 civil suits filed by massage therapists who each detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. 

“It think that its been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said on playing for the Browns again. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland.”

Watson could very well be suspended for the entire 2022 season. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, settlement talks between Watson and the NFL broke down in recent weeks because the league insisted on a full-year suspension for Watson. When asked if he would return if the Browns “didn’t have a quarterback for the next year,” Mayfield’s answer had a stipulation.

“No, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out but we’re ready to move on I think on both sides,” Mayfield said. 

