NFL
Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson, 26, Has Died
Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson, 26, Has Died

Ravens' Ferguson Died From Cocaine, Fentanyl Medical Examiner's Office Says

Jaylon Ferguson was killed by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, Bruce Goldfarb, spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, has confirmed according to The Baltimore Sun

Ferguson, a 26-year-old Ravens linebacker, was found unresponsive in his home in North Baltimore and pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled an accident, the spokesman said.

A written autopsy is not yet available but Goldfarb said that the office aims to have one mostly completed within 90 days.

The 2019 third-round NFL draft pick played his entire career for Baltimore after starring at Louisiana Tech, where he was a two-time all-conference selection and Conference USA defensive player of the year.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement after his death. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson seconded those remarks.

“He was a wonderful young man full of love and life,” he said, per ESPN. “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

