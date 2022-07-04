Skip to main content
Longtime NFL, Gambling Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82

Hank Goldberg, a longtime horse racing analyst and NFL gambling handicapper, passed away at his Las Vegas home on Monday, Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was 82.

Goldberg died following complications from a years-long battle with chronic kidney disease.

Goldberg established himself on local radio and TV programs in Miami, eventually becoming the radio analyst for the Dolphins, a role he held from 1978 to ’92. Prior to that, he was an assistant for renowned sports handicapper Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder.

The man known as “Hammering Hank” joined ESPN in 1993, appearing on the network’s NFL Countdown program to make picks. He also made regular appearances on ESPN Radio, and provided analysis for ESPN’s horse racing coverage.

After wrapping up his time at ESPN, Goldberg worked at CBS Sports and also made regular appearances on ESPN’s Daily Wager sports gambling program.

Goldberg is survived by his sister, Liz Goldberg, a veteran TV executive.

“He had a huge life with friends all across the country. … Everybody was always happy to see him,” Liz said, per the Review-Journal. “He was very loyal and treated his friends from all walks of life like family.”

