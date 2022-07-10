Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Arrested on Weapons Charge, per Report

Duane Brown, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle who is currently a free agent, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage, according to Alex Stone of ABC News.

Brown, a 14-year NFL veteran who played the past four-plus seasons with the Seahawks, was booked on a misdemeanor charge and later released on $10,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

The 36-year-old Brown was arrested at 3:08 p.m. PDT by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department after allegedly possessing a concealed weapon at the TSA checkpoint at LAX Terminal 6. He has a court date of Aug. 3 at LAX Superior Court.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brown has been named to five Pro Bowls during his career, including last season with Seattle. He was a first-round draft pick by the Texans in 2008.

More NFL Coverage:

• Report: ESPN Blocked FS1’s Attempt to Hire Woody for New Show
• 54 Semifinalists Named for Pro Football HOF’s 2023 Class
• Report: Snyder Offered to Testify for House Committee via Video

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo rounds the bases after hitting a ball.
MLB

Yankees Could Trade Joey Gallo, Pursue Other Outfielders, per Report

Andrew Benintendi is among the outfielders New York could consider ahead of the trade deadline.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rob Refsnyder admires a home run he hit over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park.
Extra Mustard

Rob Refsnyder Smashes Car With Home Run Over Green Monster

Boston's comeback victory left a mark in more ways than one.

By Daniel Chavkin
Then-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Joe Biden pose for pictures at a campaign even for Biden as Vice President during the 2008 election.
WNBA

Former U.S. Gov. to Visit Russia, Work Toward Griner’s Release

Bill Richardson will try to bridge a gap between both governments.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fans at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

F1 Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amid Reports of Fan Abuse

Lewis Hamilton was among those who condemned the fan behavior on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Rafael Fiziev scores final-round finish of former champ Rafael dos Anjos
MMA

Fiziev Scores Final-Round Finish of Former Champ Dos Anjos

'Ataman' now owns six-fight winning streak and called for a top-5 opponent in his next outing.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Golf

Rory McIlroy: ‘There’s No Room in the Golf World for LIV’

Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier this week by calling for peace talks between the PGA and LIV, and felt compelled to clarify himself Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_18170268 (1)
NBA

Jazz GM Refutes Idea That Donovan Mitchell Is ‘Untouchable’

The three-time All-Star’s future remains in question in the wake of Utah trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

By Jelani Scott
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez runs on the way to scoring on a double by J.P. Crawford during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Extra Mustard

Mariners Poke Fun at Rodriguez After He Tumbled Attempting a Triple

Seattle trolled the standout rookie after his base-running blunder on Friday.

By Jelani Scott