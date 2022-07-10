Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Arrested on Weapons Charge, per Report

Duane Brown, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle who is currently a free agent, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage, according to Alex Stone of ABC News.

Brown, a 14-year NFL veteran who played the past four-plus seasons with the Seahawks, was booked on a misdemeanor charge and later released on $10,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

The 36-year-old Brown was arrested at 3:08 p.m. PDT by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department after allegedly possessing a concealed weapon at the TSA checkpoint at LAX Terminal 6. He has a court date of Aug. 3 at LAX Superior Court.

Brown has been named to five Pro Bowls during his career, including last season with Seattle. He was a first-round draft pick by the Texans in 2008.

More NFL Coverage:

• Report: ESPN Blocked FS1’s Attempt to Hire Woody for New Show

• 54 Semifinalists Named for Pro Football HOF’s 2023 Class

• Report: Snyder Offered to Testify for House Committee via Video