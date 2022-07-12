Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson, Ja Morant and Zach Wilson on Today's SI Feed
Lamar Jackson, Ja Morant and Zach Wilson on Today's SI Feed

Rob Gronkowski Says He’ll Remain Retired Even If Tom Brady Calls in 2022

Shortly after tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the NFL, many began to wonder if he would return to football later in the year if longtime teammate and friend Tom Brady were to come calling. 

Finally, Gronk gave his definitive answer on the matter: no.

“I’m done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me,“ Gronkowski said at an event in Boston on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what’s out there and where I can, you know, find my place.” 

Gronkowski’s firm answer is in direct contrast to comments that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made shortly after the 33-year-old announced his retirement last month. Rosenhaus told The MMQB‘s Albert Breer that he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronkowski came back during thee middle of the 2022 season and that he believed his client would “answer the call” from Brady 

When asked about his agent’s remarks on Tuesday, Gronkowski said he’d definitely spare some time for a phone call with his longtime quarterback, but that he would remain in retirement, regardless of who was on the other end of the line.

“Drew is the No. 1 football agent out there,” Gronkowski said. “He loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always be playing… I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he’s doing and tell him I’m doing good, but I won’t go back to football, no.”

Gronkowski publicly announced his retirement on June 21 after informing the Buccaneers the week prior. It was the second time that he walked away from the NFL, after first doing so in 2019, but this time around he appeared to more definitively call it a career.

If this is indeed the end for Gronkowski, he’ll walk away from football with his legacy secure. Over the course of his 11-year career in New England and Tampa Bay, all of which was spent with Brady, he won four Super Bowls, made four All-Pro teams and racked up the third-most career receiving touchdowns (92) among tight ends.

