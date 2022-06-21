Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement
Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Already Leaving Door Open for Potential Return

Rob Gronkowski’s Tuesday retirement announcement was almost immediately met with speculation that the future Hall of Fame tight end could return for another Buccaneers playoff run. Just minutes after the news came down, Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus did his part to add to that speculation.

“This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season,” Rosenhaus said, per The MMQB‘s Albert Breer. He added that he believes Gronkowski could “answer the call” if Tom Brady reaches out about a comeback.

This would not be an unprecedented move for Gronkowski. He retired for the first time after the 2018 season with the Patriots, taking the ’19 season off before returning to the NFL to team up with Brady and the Buccaneers.

Brady had his own brush with retirement this offseason. After announcing that he would be stepping away from the game on Feb. 1, he reversed course and announced a return to the Buccaneers on March 13. While many figured this meant Gronkowski would return for one more run with Brady, he remained uncommitted until Tuesday’s retirement announcement.

Of course, thanks to Rosenhaus it is fair to wonder whether we’ll see the 33-year-old return to the sport for a run at a fifth Super Bowl at some point in the future. 

