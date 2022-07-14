Cincinnati Teases ‘White Bengal’ Look in Instagram Video

It's a new era in Cincinnati.

The Bengals reached their first Super Bowl since the 1980s last season, and now, Cincinnati will be sporting some new threads in 2022. The Bengals teased their new “White Bengal” helmets and uniform in an Instagram video on Thursday, and it’s safe to say there will be plenty of hype leading up to the regular-season debut of the new look.

It’s fitting for Cincinnati to trot out new uniforms this season. 2021 marked the franchise’s first playoff win since 1990, and the Bengals sport one of the league’s most exciting young cores with quarterback Joe Burrow and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase leading the way. The Bengals will play in five prime-time games in 2022, including a pair of contests at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 11 as it hosts the Steelers. The debut date for the White Bengal uniforms has yet to be announced.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals