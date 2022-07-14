Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Cincinnati Teases ‘White Bengal’ Look in Instagram Video

It's a new era in Cincinnati. 

The Bengals reached their first Super Bowl since the 1980s last season, and now, Cincinnati will be sporting some new threads in 2022. The Bengals teased their new “White Bengal” helmets and uniform in an Instagram video on Thursday, and it’s safe to say there will be plenty of hype leading up to the regular-season debut of the new look.

It’s fitting for Cincinnati to trot out new uniforms this season. 2021 marked the franchise’s first playoff win since 1990, and the Bengals sport one of the league’s most exciting young cores with quarterback Joe Burrow and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase leading the way. The Bengals will play in five prime-time games in 2022, including a pair of contests at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cincinnati will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 11 as it hosts the Steelers. The debut date for the White Bengal uniforms has yet to be announced. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals 

Breaking
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Jabari Smith Jr.
Play
NBA

Assessing Jabari Smith Jr.’s Arrival at NBA Summer League

Houston's rookie could make an instant impact after being drafted with the No. 3 pick.

By Michael Shapiro47 minutes ago
Colorado Rockies Daniel Bard
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs2 minutes ago
Kaden Cooper
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 G Cooper Making His Mark as More Than a Dunker

Cooper produces one of the best high-wire acts in high school basketball but continues to prove his value outside of playing above the rim.

By Jason Jordan18 minutes ago
Aaron Donald
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 IDP Rankings: Redraft, Dynasty, Rookie (DL, LB, DB)

Incorporate individual defensive players in your league! Positional and rookie rankings for redraft and dynasty leagues.

By Matt De Lima1 hour ago
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J.
Play
Betting

Jets Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Jets have won more than five games just once in the past six seasons and their over/under at SI Sportsbook is 5.5 wins for the upcoming season.

By Frankie Taddeo1 hour ago
Johnny Gaudreau during warmups
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The NHL’s Top Free Agent Target Found an Unexpected Home

Everyone expected Johnny Gaudreau to sign close to home. But in the end, the money won out.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb runs onto the field before a game.
College Football

Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at Age 22

The junior was preparing to enter his fifth year in Eugene.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

We're ready to dominate the 2022 NFL season to keep you on top of your fantasy football leagues.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago