Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

Baker Mayfield is getting a fresh start in Carolina, and one of his former coaches thinks he could still live up to his potential. Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens still believes in Mayfield moving forward.

“I am excited for him to get to Carolina and see what he can do,” Kitchens said on SiriusXM Radio. “Things are looking up for Baker.”

Kitchens acknowledged that last year’s shoulder injury probably impacted Mayfield’s play, along with playing with four head coaches and four offensive coordinators in four years.

“I think it’s definitely a factor when you start talking about different voices, different systems, different beliefs [and] philosophies,” Kitchens said. “Playing quarterback, you have to have the same vision, and everything is your head coach and your coordinators. When that vision sometimes changes it’s definitely a detriment.”

Mayfield had a strong rookie season, thanks in part to Kitchens, who spent most of the season as the interim-offensive coordinator. At the time, Mayfield broke the record for rookie passing touchdowns with 27 and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

However, Mayfield’s second year, this time with Kitchens as the head coach, disappointed as he threw for 21 interceptions to his 22 touchdowns. Cleveland fired Kitchens after a 6-10 season.

Additionally, Kitchens still believes Mayfield’s attitude will help him in his career, despite the issues

“The difference between good-to-great and elite is sometimes the passion you bring towards the game,” Kitchens said. “I would say that’s an attribute that he has, that’s not a detriment.”

More NFL Coverage: