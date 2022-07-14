Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Four-Time All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz Announces NFL Retirement

Former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz announced he is retiring from the NFL on Thursday. Schwartz hasn’t played since the 2020 season with the Chiefs where he injured his back during a practice and eventually missed the first game of his career. He would eventually recover, but he was never the same. 

“I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Schwartz said in the announcement. “It’s been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. 

“The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away,” Schwartz continued. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Schwartz was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Cal by the Browns where he never missed a game and started every appearance until he signed with the Chiefs in 2016. He started in every game from 2016 to 2019 and was an integral part to the team’s 2019 Super Bowl. 

He was also named All-Pro four times in that same span until a practice before a Week 6 matchup against the Bills where he injured his back. Despite the injury, he played but left the game early and was eventually put on the injured reserve list. He underwent back surgery in February 2021 and was released the next month. Schwartz also said he and his wife are living in Kansas City permanently because of the bond he formed with the city.

“This city and its support is hard to describe until you’ve felt it personally,” he said. “I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take.”
Media

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He’s Been Off ‘First Take’

The outspoken analyst hasn’t been seen on the show for most of July.

By Madison Williams26 minutes ago
Center Deandre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers, Deandre Ayton Agree on Four-Year Offer Sheet

It’s reportedly the biggest offer sheet of all time.

By Joseph Salvador27 minutes ago
Golf ball on a tee
Golf

NTSB: Man Who Hit Golfers’ Van in Fatal Wreck Had Meth in System

The agency previously said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel in the accident that killed nine in west Texas.

By Thomas Neumann27 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Man United
Soccer

Chelsea Passes on Ronaldo, He Passes on Saudi Arabia, per Reports

As the news cycle churns about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, two more potential options to leave Man United go by the wayside.

By Avi Creditor30 minutes ago
Carl Lewis as an assistant coach on the University of Houston's track and field team.
Olympics

Olympic Legend Carl Lewis Named Track Coach at University of Houston

The nine-time gold medalist spent the last eight years as an assistant at the university.

By Daniel Chavkin44 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at the podium
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Clarifies His Plans With Fox for 2022 NFL Season

The Bucs’ QB has reached an agreement to join the network as its lead analyst after his playing days are over.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Atlanta, Georgia, May 13th 2022: Chelsea Gray (12 Las Vegas Aces) holds the ball during the Womens National Basketball Association game between Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces at Gatewat Center Arena in Atlanta Georgia. Andrea Vilchez/SPP Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces - Womens National Basketball Association - Gateway Center Arena PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA
Play
WNBA

Aces Set WNBA Record in First Half En Route to Win vs. Liberty

Las Vegas made league history during its victory over New York on Thursday.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Youth baseball teams play one another during Licking County Shrine Baseball Tournament at Mound City Little League in Newark, Ohio on June 11, 2022. New 20220711 Shriners Turnament Baseball 08
More Sports

Officer Removed as Youth Coach After Postgame Handshake Incident

Texas sergeant was removed from his coaching role after aggressively interacting with opposing players on a 9-and-under team.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago