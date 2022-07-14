Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Marquette King Goes Into Detail on Raiders Release in 2018

At one point, Marquette King shied away from speaking about his struggles of landing another NFL opportunity. Between 2013 and ’18, the former All-Pro punter played for the Broncos and Raiders, averaging 46.7 yards per punt, the fifth-best average in NFL history.

Even more, King was the 2014 NFL punting yards leader and earned second-team All-Pro honors in ’16 with the Raiders. Still, other than playing in the now obsolete XFL for five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks in ’20, King has yet to land another chance in professional football. 

More than a week ago, King said in a series of tweets that he was “done fighting” for a fair chance and that black punters and kickers still do not receive equal opportunities in the league. King continued the conversation on Thursday when he went in-depth about the Raiders releasing him in 2018 on the Silver and Black Today – A Las Vegas Raiders Show, saying that it was based off “hate” from then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who King never met with before he was released.

“That’s what I feel like,” King said, via 95.7 The Game. “That’s the only way you can be like that towards somebody if you never met them. I don’t know, some people just got hate in their heart.”

On the show, King recalled bringing a series of gifts for then Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Gruden after being told his new coach had an uptight personality. After a strong season with the franchise, in hopes of building a relationship with leadership, King met with then-Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, who informed him that Gruden did not want him in the franchise and that they were preparing to release him.

While King was shocked by the Raiders’ decision, so was his teammates that include former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who did not believe King when he shared the news with him.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Marshawn [Lynch] didn’t think it was serious,” King said. “He was pretty pissed off when he heard about it. Next thing you know I saw it on Twitter … and I was like damn, I ain’t ever get cut before.”

King said playing for the Raiders felt like home and he had plans to be like the team’s former special teamers like Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler, who each spent more than a decade with the franchise. Instead of “staying in the Bay’ and playing for the Raiders,” King was cut and was “scarred” behind the franchise’s move.

“…I tried to reach out to Rich Bisaccia, he left me on read,” King said. “Any time I get a new coach I try to … get to know him, but I never got a chance to meet any of them. … It was just the weirdest thing ever. It actually kind of hurt. It felt like a loss. I was just so scarred from that, man.”

While the 33-year-old has not announced his NFL retirement, King recently stated that he felt “blackballed and blacklisted” despite consistently putting in work for another chance.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) walks off the field after the game.
NFL

Report: Vikings, Bucs Interested in TE Kyle Rudolph

The two-time Pro Bowler could potentially reunite with his former team in Minnesota.

By Madison Williams1 minute ago
corey seager (1)
MLB

Corey Seager Joins Finalized 2022 Home Run Derby Field

The field is set for this year’s Dodger Stadium dinger fest.

By Nick Selbe9 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks off the field after the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

Yankees Place Luis Severino on 15-Day IL With Lat Strain

The righthander exited Wednesday’s game against the Reds after pitching two innings.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
The WWE logo on a flag at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Wrestling

Report: WWE ‘Raw’ to Be Rated TV-14 for First Time Since 2008

The promotion’s flagship show hasn’t held that rating since its Ruthless Aggression Era.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer1 hour ago
corey seager
Play
MLB

Corey Seager to Replace George Springer in All-Star Game

The Rangers shortstop will make his return to Dodger Stadium, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Charles Barkley hits a tee shot during the 2020 ACC Golf Tournament.
Play
Golf

Charles Barkley Says He’s Taking a Meeting With LIV Golf

The former NBA player turned analyst said he doesn’t know what the golf league wants to do with him yet, but he is going to listen to what they have to say.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Cooper Kupp (10) takes a complete pass to the 2-yard line.
Play
NFL

Kupp Outlines Goals for Improvement After 2021 Season

The Rams wide receiver is focused on becoming a better version of himself, even after winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le Veon Bell (6) on the field during warm ups before the Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
Play
NFL

Bell Reflects on NFL Career, Addresses 2018 Holdout Decision

The running back said, ‘It’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.’

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago